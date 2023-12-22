Night train cancellations hit passengers amid fears of sabotage

Thousands of passengers have been hit by rail chaos as the Bangladesh Railway has suspended trains on several routes amid fears of sabotage and attacks.

The Uttara Express train from Rajshahi to Parbatipur on Friday night is among the train trips cancelled.

The joint commuter trains on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route have remained suspended since Dec 16.

The railways had blocked the 1 joint local train on the Ishwardi-Rajshahi-Rohonpur route 15 and the 253/254 local trains on the Mymensingh-Bhuapur route from Dec 15.

The inter-city Jamuna Express’s route was curtailed on the Dhaka-Tarakanda route. From Dec 15, the train has only been running to Jamalpur.