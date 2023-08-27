    বাংলা

    Firefighters carry out search for child who drowned in a drain in Ctg

    Similar events have not ended well in the past

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 27 August 2023, 03:13 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 03:13 PM

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence are in search of a 2-year-old child who drowned in a drain at Chattogram.

    The child fell into the wide drain near KM Hashem Tower at Rangipara of Halishahar on Sunday afternoon, according to fire service officials.

    The missing child is called Yasin Arafat and the location of the drop was not far from his home.

    Station Officer Shafiqul Islam of Agrabad Fire Service said the child drowned after falling into the drain and a team was carrying out searches upon receiving the call.

    Different low-lying areas of Chattogram metropolis have been inundated following incessant rain overnight on Sunday. The incident occurred as the waters in the drains and canals swelled.

    Earlier, two persons died in a landslide triggered by rain at IW Colony near Sholashahar Railway Station.

    The locals said the drainage near Halishahar was quite big and filled with waste, making it difficult to spot the child.

    In September 2021, Seherin Mahbub Sadia, a student of International Islamic University, slipped into a drain while walking on the footpath at Agrabad’s Sheikh Mujib Road.

    Her lifeless body was recovered after five hours of frantic efforts.

