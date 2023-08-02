Bangladesh drafts law for commission to identify Bangabandhu murder instigators

The government has finalised the draft of a law for the formulation of a commission to identify those who plotted the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.
The ministry will place the draft law in parliament after getting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s greenlight, he said at an event at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.
The event was organised to mark the launch of journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul’s “Poneroi August Er Nepothyo Kushilob”, a book on those behind the Aug 15, 1975 massacre of Bangabandhu’s family.
The parliamentary standing committee on the law ministry proposed the law to form the commission in 2020.
A group of rogue army officers killed the Father of the Nation and almost all members of his family at his Dhanmondi home.
Although the army officers directly linked to the killings have been tried, Awami League leaders have repeatedly accused a group of local and foreign conspirators behind the killings, and demanded their punishment.
Bangabandhu’s killing was followed by the promulgation of an indemnity ordinance for the killers who were rewarded with high positions during the military rule of Ziaur Rahman.
After the Awami League returned to power, led by Bangabandhu's daughter Hasina in 1996, the ordinance was scrapped to make way for the trial of the killers and the court sentenced 15 people to death.
The top court upheld death penalties for 12 of them.
One of the convicts died overseas, seven of them were executed while four of them are still on the run.
Hasina herself claims that Gen Zia was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family.
In 1981, a commission was formed in the UK to investigate Bangabandhu’s murder but the members of the panel were blocked from entering a Zia-governed Bangladesh.
A year later, the commission published an initial report blaming the then government for not allowing “legal and judicial processes” over the assassination to proceed.
Anisul, who worked as a lawyer in the Bangabandhu murder case, said the commission to be formed through the new law will be tasked with “marking the traitors for the new generation” rather than “exacting revenge”.