Bangladesh drafts law for commission to identify Bangabandhu murder instigators

The government has finalised the draft of a law for the formulation of a commission to identify those who plotted the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

The ministry will place the draft law in parliament after getting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s greenlight, he said at an event at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The event was organised to mark the launch of journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul’s “Poneroi August Er Nepothyo Kushilob”, a book on those behind the Aug 15, 1975 massacre of Bangabandhu’s family.

The parliamentary standing committee on the law ministry proposed the law to form the commission in 2020.