    Hasina set for two-day visit to Gopalganj after reelection

    The daughter of Bangabandhu will travel to her home district on Saturday after taking office as prime minister for a historic fifth term

    Published : 12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to take a two-day trip to Gopalganj after securing a record-extending fourth term -- her fifth in total -- in the general election.

    The Awami League chief will travel to her home district on Saturday, according to the prime minister's press wing.

    She will pay tribute to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his mausoleum in Tungipara before taking part in a special prayer service. Later, she will address ruling party supporters at the Tungipara Awami League office.

    The prime minister is also scheduled to meet Awami League activists in Kotalipara the following day.

    Hasina, who represents Gopalganj-3 in parliament, previously visited the district during the campaign for the 12th parliamentary election last month.

    The Awami League secured an absolute majority as its candidates won 222 of 299 seats in the national election.

    Independent candidates, almost all of whom are Awami League leaders, won the second highest number of seats with 62.

    The Jatiya Party, the official opposition in the last two parliaments, won only 11 seats, losing over half of the 26 seats the Awami League had ceded to them in a seat-sharing deal.

    Two members of the 14-Party Alliance -- the Workers Party and JaSaD -- won one seat each. The Kalyan Party, once in an alliance with the BNP, took one seat.

    The shock victories scored by independents have raised questions about the composition and role of the opposition in parliament.

    Meanwhile, the largest opposition group BNP boycotted the vote as it pressed ahead with its demand for elections under a caretaker administration.

