Hasina set for two-day visit to Gopalganj after reelection

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to take a two-day trip to Gopalganj after securing a record-extending fourth term -- her fifth in total -- in the general election.

The Awami League chief will travel to her home district on Saturday, according to the prime minister's press wing.

She will pay tribute to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his mausoleum in Tungipara before taking part in a special prayer service. Later, she will address ruling party supporters at the Tungipara Awami League office.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet Awami League activists in Kotalipara the following day.