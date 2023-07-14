    বাংলা

    RAB arrests another suspect in Gazipur labour leader's murder

    The arrest comes a day after a visiting US delegation called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into Shahidul’s murder

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 July 2023, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 10:42 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested another suspect in the murder of labour leader Shahidul Islam. All six suspects named in the murder case are now in the custody of law enforcement.

    Akash Ahmed Babul was arrested in Cox's Bazar city early on Friday morning, according to Maj Syed Sadiqul Haque of Rab-15. Babul is a native of Tangail’s Mirzapur.

    The arrest comes a day after a US delegation visiting Bangladesh called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into Shahidul’s murder.

    On Jun 25, Shahidul went to Tongi's Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd's factory with two other labour leaders to collect wages and allowances for workers. But as they were heading back, the trio was attacked by assailants, resulting in Shahidul's death.

    Shahidul was the president of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation's Gazipur unit.

    Babul admitted his involvement in the murder, said Sadiqul, adding that the RAB is preparing to hand him over to the police. He did not provide any other details.

    The other arrestees are Md Hanif, Raisul Islam alias Ratul, Md Julhas Ali, Sohel Hasan alias Sohag and Shahinur alias Shahin. All five of them were garment factory workers residing in Tongi.

    RELATED STORIES
    US delegation calls for probe into Gazipur labour leader's murder
    US delegation calls for probe into labour leader's murder
    The team, led by senior diplomat Uzra Zeya, made the call during a meeting with the law minister
    A Kushtia man was convicted of his wife's murder. RAB arrests him 16 years later
    Murder convict arrested after 16 years
    Rabiul Islam was sentenced to life in prison for the 2007 murder of his wife
    RAB arrests member of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Dhaka
    Hizb ut-Tahrir member held in Dhaka
    Md Shakir Khan was involved in the distribution of banned extremist books and encouraged young people towards militancy
    RAB arrests Union Council Chairman Babu in Jamalpur journalist murder
    RAB arrests suspect in Jamalpur journalist murder
    Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan