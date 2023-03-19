Light to moderate rainfall eases the spring heat spell, may continue for two more days

The first spell of rainfall in the last couple of days since the beginning of a heated spring season has brought some temporary respite for people in some parts of the country, including the capital city.

The Met Office on Sunday forecast that the rainy spell, in light to moderate rainfall, will continue for the next couple of days.

The maximum rainfall of 53 millimetres was recorded at Kishoreganj’s Nikli Upazila on Sunday, while 12 was recorded in Dhaka.