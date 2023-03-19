    বাংলা

    Light to moderate rainfall eases the spring heat spell, may continue for two more days

    The maximum rainfall of 53 millimetres was recorded at Kishoreganj’s Nikli Upazila on Sunday, while 12 was recorded in Dhaka

    The first spell of rainfall in the last couple of days since the beginning of a heated spring season has brought some temporary respite for people in some parts of the country, including the capital city.

    The Met Office on Sunday forecast that the rainy spell, in light to moderate rainfall, will continue for the next couple of days.

    The heat spell was felt five days ago on the first day of Chaitra, the first month of the spring season in the Bangla calendar, in some parts of the country, including Sitakunda in Chattogram, Rangamati, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar.

    Meteorologist Omar Faruq said that due to the rainfall, the temperature in some parts of the country might drop to at least two degrees Celsius in the daytime and more at night.

    “The trend may continue until Mar 22; after that, the mercury may rise again,” he said.

    The highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours was recorded in Cox’s Bazar, while the lowest, 23.2 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Dhaka.

    The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that many parts of Dhaka, Chattogram, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions will experience light to moderate rainfalls along with solid headwind.

