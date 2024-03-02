Family heartbroken watching fire survivors being rescued, not their girls

Fauzia Afrin Riya, a final semester MBA student of the International Islamic University in Malaysia, took her younger sister Sadia Afrin Alisa and cousin Nusrat Jahan Nimu out for dinner in Dhaka on Thursday night, two days before she was to return to her campus.

Alisa was an eighth-grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, and Nimu a 12th grader at Dhaka City College. The trio were supposed to visit Pizza Hut on Bailey Road.

The family were certain that the three were fine when they saw the news of a fire erupting at a restaurant building in the area.