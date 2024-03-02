    বাংলা

    Family heartbroken watching fire survivors being rescued, not their girls

    They rushed to the scene to face the agonising reality their loved ones were not among the survivors

    Cumilla Correspondent
    Published : 1 March 2024, 08:46 PM
    Updated : 1 March 2024, 08:46 PM

    Fauzia Afrin Riya, a final semester MBA student of the International Islamic University in Malaysia, took her younger sister Sadia Afrin Alisa and cousin Nusrat Jahan Nimu out for dinner in Dhaka on Thursday night, two days before she was to return to her campus.

    Alisa was an eighth-grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, and Nimu a 12th grader at Dhaka City College. The trio were supposed to visit Pizza Hut on Bailey Road.

    The family were certain that the three were fine when they saw the news of a fire erupting at a restaurant building in the area.

    They also received notification that the girls used a bank card at the pizza shop, said Korban Ali, the father of the two sisters.

    Shortly afterwards, in a heart-wrenching turn of events, they called home, reporting that they had been trapped and pleading for help amidst the flames.

    Korban Ali, the father of Riya and Alisa, and Abdul Quddus, Nimu's father, shared the harrowing details of their daughters' last communications, filled with cries for rescue.

    Quddus recounted: "After the fire incident, my daughter contacted me, pleading, 'Baba, save us. Get us out of here.' I immediately informed Korban Ali Bhai."

    “The girls were crying that they were caught in the fire at Kacchi Bhai. They were crying for help,” recounted Korban.

    Kirban’s brother Lokman Hossain was among the family members who rushed to the scene immediately, only to face the agonising reality that their loved ones were not among the survivors rescued from the blaze.

    “When we reached the spot, we saw the survivors being brought down from the building. After the last ones were rescued, it felt like my heart was being squeezed. My nieces were not among them,” said Lokman.

    Later, the family received the bodies from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

    Riya, Alisa and Nimu were buried in their village homes in Cumilla on Friday, as the death toll from the incident reached 46.

    As many as 12 survivors were fighting for their lives at the DMCH and the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

