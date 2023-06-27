Dhaka gears up for swift removal of Eid-ul-Azha cattle waste

The Dhaka city corporations are ready with thousands of workers and hundreds of vehicles to remove waste from cattle to be sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha in a day.
Dhaka South City Corporation has prepared 357 vehicles, such as garbage trucks, loaders, and water-laden vehicles, for waste management.
Additionally, they have obtained 24 heavy machinery pieces from various organisations, including the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, the army, navy, air force, Border Guard Bangladesh, and Roads and Highways Department, to support waste management efforts.
Dhaka North City Corporation will utilise 411 vehicles of various types for this purpose.
The DSCC plans to engage 8,930 workers, including 5,300 own employees, in clearing the waste generated by cattle markets and sacrificial animals.
Similarly, the DNCC will have 10,312 workers, including 2,117 DNCC staff members, working on waste removal.
The DSCC has given out 130,000 free bags for cattle waste collection, along with 32.5 tonnes of bleaching powder for disinfection.
Meanwhile, the DNCC has provided 900,000 polybags for garbage collection, including 100,000 biodegradable ones. They will also be using 68 tonnes of bleaching powder, 4,500 litres of Savlon, and 1,600 litres of phenyl for cleaning the roads and markets.
Garbage trucks will be allowed to use Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover for four days, including the two days after Eid, to clear the waste quickly.
During the last Eid-ul-Azha, over 20,600 tonnes of waste were cleared in the DSCC area, DSCC spokesperson Md Abu Naser told http://bdnews24.com on Monday, adding that the expected waste amount this year is 22,000 tonnes.
The goal is to remove the waste within 24 hours, he said.
The exact number of animals to be slaughtered in the DNCC area is yet to be determined, according to Mokbul Hossain, a spokesman for the DNCC.
Last year, they removed 50,000 tonnes of waste in three days, and this year's volume is expected to be similar.
They aim to remove the waste even faster than the previous year, which took 11 hours from 3pm, said Mokbul.
In the capital city this year, there are 20 cattle markets where animal waste will be cleared starting from noon on Eid day.
The city corporations have cancelled the leaves of officials and employees from departments such as waste management, transport, and the mechanical department, which are responsible for monitoring waste management activities.