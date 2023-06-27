Dhaka gears up for swift removal of Eid-ul-Azha cattle waste

The Dhaka city corporations are ready with thousands of workers and hundreds of vehicles to remove waste from cattle to be sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha in a day.

Dhaka South City Corporation has prepared 357 vehicles, such as garbage trucks, loaders, and water-laden vehicles, for waste management.

Additionally, they have obtained 24 heavy machinery pieces from various organisations, including the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, the army, navy, air force, Border Guard Bangladesh, and Roads and Highways Department, to support waste management efforts.

Dhaka North City Corporation will utilise 411 vehicles of various types for this purpose.

The DSCC plans to engage 8,930 workers, including 5,300 own employees, in clearing the waste generated by cattle markets and sacrificial animals.

Similarly, the DNCC will have 10,312 workers, including 2,117 DNCC staff members, working on waste removal.