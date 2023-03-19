    বাংলা

    45th BCS preliminary exam to be held on May 19

    The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2023, 01:16 PM
    Updated : 19 March 2023, 01:16 PM

    The 45th BCS preliminary exam for recruitment to government jobs has been scheduled for May 19.

    The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh, the Public Service Commission announced on Sunday.

    Other details, including exam halls and seat allocations, will be published on the websites of the PSC (www.bpsc.gov.bd) and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd) later.

    RELATED STORIES
    Government fixes Dec 29 for reintroduced scholarship exams for Class 5 students
    Class 5 scholarship exams on Dec 29
    The exams for primary school students are set to restart after a decade
    Bangladesh reintroduces scholarship exams for primary students
    Govt reintroduces scholarship exams for primary students
    At least 10 percent of fifth graders in each school across the country will be able to take the test
    Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony where Israel President Isaac Herzog handed him the mandate to form a new government following the victory of the former premier's right-wing alliance in this month's election at the President's residency in Jerusalem November 13, 2022.
    Netanyahu promises to govern for all Israelis
    He is courting the religious-nationalists after being shunned by some mainstream parties over his ongoing trial for corruption
    File Photo
    Khulna man killed in daylight shooting
    Police are looking into the incident and will provide details later, according to officials

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher