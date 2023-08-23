    বাংলা

    Private university teacher's body found in Purbachal

    With no wound marks in his body, police have yet to ascertain the cause of his death

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 August 2023, 02:44 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 02:44 PM

    Police have recovered the body of a teacher of a private university at suburban Purbachal area in Narayanganj's Rupganj Upazila.

    Locals called police after seeing the body lying at the side of a road in Sector No. 20 on Wednesday morning.

    Police then recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital, said

    Abir Hossain, a senior assistant superintendent of police.

    The teacher, Abdullah Al Mamun, 35, was a lecturer at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, or EEE, of Northern University Bangladesh in Dhaka.

    A native of Feni's Phagdi area, Mamun used to live with his wife at a rented home in Dakkhinkhan's Kaola area.

    Mamun's relatives said he had gone out of home for the university on Tuesday morning. He last spoke to his wife over the phone at 2pm that day, but the phone had been switched off since then.

    Officer Abir said Mamun's family filed a general diary with Dakkhinkhan police after he did not return at night.

    The body had no wound marks and he was wearing a surgical mask. His phone was nowhere to be found, said Inspector Ataur Rahman of Rupganj police.

    Police could not identify any proof of murder or suicide after initial inspections. The autopsy report would clarify the cause of his death, police said.

    Inspector Ataur said: "Police are looking into the matter with everything in mind. A case is being filed over the incident."

