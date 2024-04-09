Traffic sluggish in Gazipur amid Eid rush

Homebound holidaymakers had to suffer through a night stuck in traffic on roads and highways in Gazipur after factories closed.

The heavy traffic subsided for an hour or so early on Tuesday morning, but has intensified again since the morning, according to passengers and transport drivers.

There was extremely heavy congestion from Monday afternoon to 4 am on Tuesday in the Chandra area of Konabari’s Kaliakoir Upazila on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, in Sreepur Upazila’s Mawna on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, in Jainabazar and Chandana-Chowrasta Station Road, Cheregali, Boardbazar, and the Signboard area of Gazipur highway.