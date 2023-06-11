What's in store as Barishal, Khulna gear up for city elections

In the lead-up to what many hope will be a hotly contested parliamentary election, voting in the cities of Barishal and Khulna is set to take place on Monday.
Candidates from the ruling Awami League, opposition Jatiya Party, Zaker Party and Islami Andolan Bangladesh are vying for posts in the municipal bodies. However, the BNP's absence on the ballots raises the prospects of yet more uncompetitive elections.
With all eyes on the cities ahead of the national vote, the Election Commission is determined to conduct fair elections.
Polls will open at 8 am and voting will continue until 4 pm in the two southern cities. All polling centres are set to be equipped with electronic voting machines and will be monitored by the EC through closed-circuit cameras.
No major incidents were reported during the election campaigns in either city. Candidates have also held back from launching allegations against rivals.
Amid a rift within the ruling party in Barishal, the Jatiya Party's Md Iqbal Hossain has emerged as a strong contender in the mayoral race. Islami Andolan's Mufti Syed Md Faizul Karim is also in the reckoning.
The Awami League's mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat has urged the people of the city to vote for his party's 'boat' symbol to continue the stream of development initiated by the government.
Jatiya Party's Iqbal has promised to put an end to the 'theft' of public resources if elected. On the other hand, Islami Andolan's Karim has pledged to take all necessary steps to ensure gas connectivity in Bhola amid complaints that a lack of fuel supplies has stunted industrial growth in the region.
Meanwhile, the Awami League's mayoral candidate in Khulna, Talukdar Abdul Khalek, is running on the pledge to make the city "modern, eco-friendly and smart".
Although the BNP has not officially fielded any candidates for the mayorship, at least eight leaders and activists of the party are vying for councillor posts in the upcoming polls. Five leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami are also taking part in the elections.
Awami League leaders have alleged that many of the BNP's candidates are running independently. But the BNP has refuted these claims.