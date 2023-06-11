What's in store as Barishal, Khulna gear up for city elections

In the lead-up to what many hope will be a hotly contested parliamentary election, voting in the cities of Barishal and Khulna is set to take place on Monday.

Candidates from the ruling Awami League, opposition Jatiya Party, Zaker Party and Islami Andolan Bangladesh are vying for posts in the municipal bodies. However, the BNP's absence on the ballots raises the prospects of yet more uncompetitive elections.

With all eyes on the cities ahead of the national vote, the Election Commission is determined to conduct fair elections.

Polls will open at 8 am and voting will continue until 4 pm in the two southern cities. All polling centres are set to be equipped with electronic voting machines and will be monitored by the EC through closed-circuit cameras.