Masuda Bhatti, Shahidul Alam appointed as information commissioners

The government has appointed journalist-columnist Masuda Bhatti and retired judge Shahidul Alam Jhinuk as information commissioners.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed them to the post under Section 15(1) of the Right to Information Act, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry also issued an official notification confirming their appointments.

Masuda, the senior executive editor at Amader Orthoneeti, will replace Suraiya Begum, while Alam has been selected to fill the position that became vacant when Abdul Malek was appointed Chief Information Commissioner on Mar 21.

Masuda and Alam will be information commissioners for five years or until they turn 67, whichever happens first.