    BGB soldier dies while chasing a smuggler in Kurigram

    Two BGB soldiers swam across the river during the chase. One of them fell sick after reaching the other bank

    Kurigram Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 July 2023, 05:23 AM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 05:23 AM

    A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has died after he swam across a river near the Fulbari border in Kurigram while chasing a smuggler.

    The incident took place in the Baromasia River near international pillars No. 931 and No. 932 close to Balatali village around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, said BGB-15 battalion chief Mofazzal Hossain Akondo.

    Mahbub Alam, 31, who died in the incident, was a member of the Balarhat BOP of the same battalion.

    He was a native of Khalpara village in Panchagarh Sadar Upazila.

    A team of three BGB members patrolling the area was chasing a smuggler when he jumped into the river carrying his goods, Mofazzal said citing the locals. BGB members Mahbub and Mizanur jumped in after him to give chase.

    They swam across the river and reached the other bank when Mahbub suddenly fell ill. His colleague screamed for help and locals used a boat to rescue them.

    The locals took Mahbub to the Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared him dead.

    Mahbub was brought to the hospital around 9:30 pm but he died before that, said Anwar Hossain, the doctor on duty.

