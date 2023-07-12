BGB soldier dies while chasing a smuggler in Kurigram

A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has died after he swam across a river near the Fulbari border in Kurigram while chasing a smuggler.

The incident took place in the Baromasia River near international pillars No. 931 and No. 932 close to Balatali village around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, said BGB-15 battalion chief Mofazzal Hossain Akondo.

Mahbub Alam, 31, who died in the incident, was a member of the Balarhat BOP of the same battalion.