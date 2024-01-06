Fire erupts at polling station, school in Gazipur

Fires have been reported at two schools, including one being used as a polling station in the Jan 7 election, in Gazipur city.
Authorities say the initial signs point to arson in both incidents.
The T&T Adarsha High School in the Wireless Gate area caught fire around 2:30 am on Saturday, according to its principal Osman Ali.
Alerted by the school's night guard, Osman reported the incident to the local fire station.
"The fire rapidly spread to nine rooms, destroying four computers, five tablets, one television, four cupboards, 15 wall cabinets, and several important documents and valuables."
Although the school served as a voting centre at the last national and city elections, it will not be used as a polling station this time.
Meanwhile, arsonists allegedly set fire to a cupboard in the office room of East Chandana Government Primary School, destroying books and documents inside, according to Abdullah-al-Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.
Emergency workers from Joydebpur and Gazipur Chowrasta fire stations subsequently extinguished the fire.