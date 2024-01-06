Fire erupts at polling station, school in Gazipur

Fires have been reported at two schools, including one being used as a polling station in the Jan 7 election, in Gazipur city.

Authorities say the initial signs point to arson in both incidents.

The T&T Adarsha High School in the Wireless Gate area caught fire around 2:30 am on Saturday, according to its principal Osman Ali.

Alerted by the school's night guard, Osman reported the incident to the local fire station.