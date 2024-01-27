Cooking at night, buying electric stoves: How Dhaka households are grappling with a crippling gas crisis

Shahana Kader, a resident of Mirpur-12, is also using an electric stove. ”We’re paying for both gas and electric stove. We don’t have other options than spending extra on cooking.”



Despite a lack of gas from 7am to 11pm daily for two months, housewife Shahina Akter of East Rajabazar has not resorted to gas cylinders because they are afraid of leaks leading to explosions. The family have been forced to buy food from restaurants at higher prices.



Nahida Parvin of Mirpur-12, has braved the risk involving cylinder gas for cooking. “What else can we do? We can’t live without eating.”



Construction worker Saiful from Kalshi, who gave a single name, said he bought a kerosene stove because cylinder gas is too expensive for him. Still, kerosene does not appear to be a cheap option.



“We use the stove only in emergencies. We can’t give our children hot food all the time, even amid winer cold. We have nothing else to do.”



Imam Hossain, a government employee living in Mugda, said they are often forced to take midday meals in the evening because the pressure of gas increases only in the afternoon.



“This is why we remain awake and cook late at night so that we can eat the next day.”



Rebeka Akter has been working as a cook in several student hostels in the Sadarghat area for 11 years. “I haven’t seen such an intense gas crisis in this area. Two of the five messes I work in now do not have any gas at all.”



Non-resident female students of Jagannath University live in messes mostly in the Kaltabazar and Laxmibazar areas, and they cook separately for themselves.



One of them, Maksuda Akter, shares a flat with five others. “It took 40 minutes on an average for one of us to cook, now the cooking does not finish even in two hours. The food is not even cooked properly. I take my midday meals at the cafeteria most of the time.”