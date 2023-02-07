    বাংলা

    Over 1.2m students await HSC results due Wednesday

    More than 1.2 million students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board registered for the exams

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 09:21 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 09:21 PM

    The wait of over 1.2 million students for the results of Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will end on Wednesday.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results. Education Minister Dipu Moni and the chairpersons of all education boards will hand copies of the results to her.

    Besides the institutions, the results will be available from 11:30 am on the website of the education boards.

    The institutions, students and parents will be able to know the results in three ways, according to Dhaka Education Board, the inter-education board coordinator.

    The institutions can download the results by entering the Educational Institute Identification Number or EIIN on the results corner of the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd).

    The results can be downloaded by entering the roll and registration number on the www.educationboardresults.gov.bd website.

    To know the results, a student will have to type “HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2022” and send an SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS.

    Madrasa students will have to type “Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2019” and send the SMS to 16222.

    The 2022 HSC and equivalent exams started on Nov 6 after a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

    Students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams based on an abridged syllabus. At the same time, the number of subjects was also reduced.

    RELATED STORIES
    Government to open two more passport offices in Dhaka
    2 more passport offices to open in Dhaka
    One of the offices will be at Basila in Mohammadpur and the other in Banasree
    Bangladesh denying berth to ship example of US forcing countries to join sanctions: Russia
    US forcing countries to join sanctions: Russia
    Moscow cites Bangladesh denying berth to ship with cargo for Roopppur Nuclear Power Plant as an example of ‘forced solidarity’
    Fardin Noor Parash
    Fardin died by suicide: police probe
    Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin Rana, who had rejected the police findings, says he will appeal against the investigation report
    File photo
    Bangladesh has nearly 170m people: census
    The government has released the final data from a 2022 census

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher