Over 1.2m students await HSC results due Wednesday

The results can be downloaded by entering the roll and registration number on the www.educationboardresults.gov.bd website.

To know the results, a student will have to type “HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2022” and send an SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS.

Madrasa students will have to type “Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2019” and send the SMS to 16222.

The 2022 HSC and equivalent exams started on Nov 6 after a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

Students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams based on an abridged syllabus. At the same time, the number of subjects was also reduced.