ACI Marine, MHIESA hold joint seminar in Dhaka to boost maritime industry partnerships

ACI Marine and Riverine Technologies Limited and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia (MHIESA) have brought together representatives from Bangladesh’s maritime sector to discuss marine engine technology, service support and industry collaboration.

The two organisations jointly organised the Mitsubishi Marine Engine Seminar 2026 at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Friday, according to a media statement.

More than 60 senior representatives attended, including officials from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), port authorities, shipbuilders, dredger and fishing vessel owners, design and engineering consultants, classification societies and academic institutions.

ACI Motors Managing Director Subrata Ranjan Das shared the company’s long-term commitment to advancing Bangladesh’s marine sector.

ACI Marine Advisor Rajib Tripura discussed opportunities for Mitsubishi marine engines in the public and private sectors, their operational advantages and the importance of industry partnerships.

Marine House Limited Managing Director Md Shamsul Alam praised ACI Marine’s achievements and the quality and reputation of Mitsubishi engines in Bangladesh, expressing interest in future collaboration.

An ACI Marine official also presented an overview of ACI Group’s capabilities, its commitment to high-standard marine solutions and its track record of supplying Mitsubishi engines across Bangladesh.

During the technical sessions, an MHIESA representative presented the company’s engine portfolio, total cost of ownership advantages, network and latest product innovations.

A representative of the Mitsubishi Global Service Centre outlined its operational framework, dealer support network, digital service platform and warranty administration.

The seminar concluded with dinner and networking, allowing participants to discuss potential projects directly with the leadership teams of ACI Marine and MHIESA.

ACI Marine said the event aimed to strengthen strategic partnerships among maritime industry stakeholders and support “safe, efficient and cost-effective” maritime operations in Bangladesh.