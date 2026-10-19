Why you wake up before your alarm: The science of your body clock

Have you ever woken up a minute before your alarm goes off? The experience can feel uncanny, as though your body has been counting down the hours in the dark.

Scientists point to the body’s internal clock and a morning rise in hormones that help prepare us to wake up, India Today reports.

How Does the Body Know When to Wake Up?

Deep in the brain, a tiny cluster of cells called the suprachiasmatic nucleus acts as the body’s master clock. It regulates the circadian rhythm, the roughly 24-hour cycle that influences when we feel sleepy and when we become alert.

When people go to sleep and wake up at similar times every day, the body clock learns their routine. It can begin preparing the body to wake before the expected hour, making the transition from sleep to wakefulness less abrupt.

How Does Cortisol Help Us Wake Up?

The body also relies on hormones to prepare for the day. During the hours before waking, cortisol levels begin to rise, helping increase alertness. Cortisol is often associated with stress, but it also plays a normal role in the body's daily rhythm.

This morning increase is linked to the cortisol awakening response, a rise in cortisol around the time a person wakes up.

Research by Born and colleagues, published in the journal Nature, found that people expecting to wake early showed a rise in cortisol before their scheduled waking time. The findings suggest that the body can anticipate an expected wake-up time rather than simply react to an alarm.

Does Every Cell Have Its Own Clock?

The brain’s master clock is not the body’s only timekeeper. Nearly every cell, including those in the liver, muscles and skin, contains molecular mechanisms involving so-called clock genes that operate in rhythms close to 24 hours.

The brain’s master clock helps coordinate these cellular clocks, keeping the body’s processes aligned with the day-night cycle.

Scientists are still investigating how much waking just before an alarm reflects the body's anticipation of a scheduled wake-up and how much is due to the natural morning rise in cortisol. Research discussed by Velazquez Sanchez and Dalley in Brain and Neuroscience Advances explores the mechanisms involved in circadian rhythms and waking.

Why Does It Happen Before an Important Day?

Some people find they wake earlier than usual before an important event, such as a flight, an examination or an early train. Anticipation and stress can affect sleep, increase alertness and make it harder to remain asleep.

Worry or excitement may also lead to lighter sleep or cause someone to wake well before the alarm.

Waking just before an alarm is therefore not necessarily a coincidence. The body's internal clock, hormone patterns and established sleep routines can all play a role, although the exact reasons vary from person to person.