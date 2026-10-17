October 17, 2026

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Houthi attacks disrupt 114 flights Saudi-bound from Dhaka, affecting over 17,700 passengers

Airport authorities report 50 direct and 64 transit flights cancelled or suspended, with services to Riyadh and Dammam among those affected

Houthi attacks disrupt 114 flights Saudi-bound from Dhaka, affecting over 17,700 passengers

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 04:53 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 04:53 PM

A total of 114 direct and connecting flights from Dhaka have been cancelled or suspended following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, disrupting travel plans for 17,701 passengers.

Figures released by Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities on Saturday afternoon show that 50 direct flights and 64 connecting services have been affected.

Among the direct services, 18 were operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 10 by US-Bangla Airlines, 12 by Saudia and 10 by Riyadh Air.

US-Bangla Airlines has suspended its flights to Riyadh until Oct 21, while Biman Bangladesh Airlines will not fly to Dammam and Riyadh until Oct 18.

Among transit flights, India's IndiGo has cancelled the highest number, with 22 flights affected.

The cancellations also include 14 Emirates flights, seven SalamAir flights, nine Qatar Airways flights, six flydubai flights, five Air India flights and one EgyptAir flight.

Attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Houthi group in Yemen has launched repeated attacks on airports in Riyadh and Dammam since last Saturday.

An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 3:15pm that day was described as the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in recent times.

The attacks have so far killed 13 people from different countries and injured 308, according to the report. Two Bangladeshis were among those killed, while 27 Bangladeshis were injured.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen pledged on Wednesday to continue attacks on various Saudi airports and oil facilities.

A day earlier, the group attacked the headquarters of Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco, causing extensive damage to the facility.

The Houthis said the sites they had threatened were legitimate targets and described the attacks as retaliation for Saudi Arabia's strikes in Yemen.

The renewed conflict, amid tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf, has raised concerns that the war could escalate further, potentially leading to more flight cancellations.

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