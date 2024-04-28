The BMD issues another 3-day warning as heatwave continues to bake Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued another 72-hour heat alert as Bangladesh boils in mild to very severe heatwaves across the country.
In its warning on Sunday, the BMD said the heatwave will continue for the next three days.
The high humidity may make the weather more uncomfortable, the BMD warned.
April is usually one of Bangladesh’s hottest months, but the weather has been particularly scalding this year since it started. The rising temperatures align with the trend in recent years.
When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, 42 districts across the country were experiencing a heatwave. Among them, a very severe heatwave was flowing through the Chuadanga district. For the second day in a row, the mercury in this southwestern district rose to 42.7 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded in the country this season.
Apart from this, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore and Kushtia are experiencing a severe heat wave. Mild to moderate heatwaves are blowing through Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni and Bandarban districts, along with the rest of the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. The same situation prevails in the Dhaka and Barisal divisions.
In the absence of rain, the temperature rose near the end of March and has continued. The heatwave has already lasted 29 consecutive days so far, unprecedented among the years on record.
Due to the intense heat, ordinary people have to withstand scorching heat when they go outside. More patients are crowding the hospitals and there have been regular reports of deaths amid the heat. The heat has also had negative effects on animals and crops.
According to BMD data, the weather in Bangladesh has grown warmer in the past three decades. There is also less rain and fewer cold days while the number of hot days throughout the year is on the rise. Average temperatures are on the rise, making life difficult.
Bangladesh endured an unusually hot 2023 with a heatwave that lasted 23 consecutive days, previously the longest on record in 75 years before this year. That heatwave lasted through 18 days of April and the first five days of May.
Meteorologists warn it will be even hotter this year. Samarendra Karmakar, former BMD director, says, “Water vapour is expected to accumulate and become rain. But, instead of accumulating, it is moving away. That's why it's hot."
Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said that due to the lack of Kalboishakhi storms and rain, the heat has been more intense this year.
“Last year, it wasn’t that humid. This year, due to high humidity, people are sweating more and their discomfort is increasing. During this time of year, rains occur under the influence of low pressure systems in the west. But this year, there has been less rainfall."