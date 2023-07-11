    বাংলা

    One person injured in crude bomb blast in Dhaka’s Moghbazar

    Another unexploded bomb was found at the scene, believed to have been hurled from the flyover

    Published : 10 July 2023, 06:28 PM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 06:28 PM

    At least one person has been injured in a crude bomb blast in Dhaka’s Moghbazar.

    Police identified the injured person as a security guard who was outside Red Orchid restaurant near Dilu Road during the incident that happened around 10pm on Monday.

    Another unexploded bomb was found at the scene, said Abdul Quddus, an inspector at Hatirjheel Police Station.

    A team of police’s Detective Branch detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion, he added.

    Police believe the bombs were hurled from the flyover in the area.

    Quddus said they were yet to find out who carried out the incident and what the motive was.

