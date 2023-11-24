    বাংলা

    Man dead, 3 hurt after bus hits utility pole in Chattogram

    Bus supervisor Ismail died when the vehicle veered out of control and slammed into a utility pole in Sitakunda

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Nov 2023, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2023, 07:56 AM

    A man has died after a bus veered out of control and slammed into a roadside electricity pole in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

    The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Ismail, the supervisor of the Saint Martin Paribahan bus.

    Three others were injured in the incident that took place in the upazila's Baraulia area around 5:40 am on Friday.

    They were subsequently rescued by Kumira Fire Station personnel, according to Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the regional fire service.

    "Supervisor Ismail died on the spot when the bus hit an electricity pole," said Sub-Inspector Shah Alam of Baraulia Police Station.

    The bus has been impounded, but the driver managed to flee. Legal action will be taken over the matter, according to the police.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man, child die under fallen tree branches as Cyclone Midhili lashes Chattogram
    2 die under fallen tree branches as cyclone hits Ctg
    The incidents occurred in Sandwip and Mirsharai Upazilas
    Muhammad Ismail, 40, sits with his family while they are waiting to cross the main Afghanistan-Pakistan land border crossing, in Torkham, Pakistan Sept 15, 2023.
    Pakistan gives last warning to undocumented immigrants to leave
    Islamabad announced the removal of the illegal immigrants in October, saying they would not be allowed to stay after Nov 1
    Man holding Quran at Chattogram puja venue detained
    Man holding Quran at Ctg puja venue held
    Police said he suffers from mental disabilities and is known to roam shrines, mosques and temples
    Man shot dead in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar
    Man shot dead in Kamrangirchar
    The dead man was facing charges in murder and drug-related cases, police said

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps