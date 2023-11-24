Man dead, 3 hurt after bus hits utility pole in Chattogram

The incidents occurred in Sandwip and Mirsharai Upazilas
A man has died after a bus veered out of control and slammed into a roadside electricity pole in Chattogram's Sitakunda.
The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Ismail, the supervisor of the Saint Martin Paribahan bus.
Three others were injured in the incident that took place in the upazila's Baraulia area around 5:40 am on Friday.
They were subsequently rescued by Kumira Fire Station personnel, according to Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the regional fire service.
"Supervisor Ismail died on the spot when the bus hit an electricity pole," said Sub-Inspector Shah Alam of Baraulia Police Station.
The bus has been impounded, but the driver managed to flee. Legal action will be taken over the matter, according to the police.