    2,520 BCS candidates pass hurdle to get government jobs

    Around 13,000 candidates had passed the written exam and faced the viva voce

    Published : 3 August 2023, 02:09 PM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 02:09 PM

    The Public Service Commission has published the results of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service exam, recommending 2,520 candidates for government jobs.

    In November 2019, the commission advertised for the 41st BCS preliminary exam to appoint 2,166 government officials in different posts, including 642 posts in the general cadre, 619 in the technical cadre, and 905 in the education cadre.

    Nearly 475,000 job seekers applied to take the test, which took place in eight divisional cities in March 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    A total of 21,056 candidates passed the preliminary exam. The written test was held from November to December 2021.

