No one should forget BNP-Jamaat’s arson attacks, says Hasina

No one should forget the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami’s arson atrocities across Bangladesh in 2013 and 2014, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“People who had burn injuries at that time, how are they doing? They nurtured dreams and aspirations but all of them were burnt and destroyed. I urge people not to forget that troubled time,” Hasina said at an event on the victims of the attacks organised by the Awami League on Sunday.
Families of the burn victims who died during BNP-Jamaat’s protest movement in 2013-15 and some victims injured in the attacks were present at the event. Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations and diplomats were also present.
The government will not tolerate any similar incidents in future, the prime minister said.
"I have one point to make. If anyone wants to engage in politics, they should do it properly. But we won’t spare anyone who hurts the people. This can’t be tolerated. No one will tolerate it.”
She urged the people to remain vigilant to any similar incident in future.
“Every person, irrespective of their political thoughts or affiliation, has the right to live independently in this country. They have the right to earn a living and live a good life. It is our duty to ensure those rights and we’re trying our best to do so,” Hasina said.
”It was an extreme violation of human rights. Now they are facing trials. Not all the cases have gone to trial, but those for fire atrocities have. Many are now getting punished. More will be punished in future.”
Although some suspects have been punished, the masterminds have not, she said.
“I’m not sure if people can support those [culprits] who opt for such destructive actions that hurt the people.”
Criticising the BNP, Hasina said the coalition of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami began the arson attacks in 2001 when the Awami League was able to restore democracy in the country after a long struggle.
“When we started to run the country and work for the socioeconomic development of the people in 2001, they started killing people, setting fire to different places just to topple the government. They did it again in 2013, 2014 and 2015.”
”How can they set fire to a vehicle carrying people? They simply killed them through arson. How can they harm people like that? And they call themselves a movement. We never considered killing people with petrol bombs or setting fire as part of a movement. BNP called for strikes but in reality, they killed people.”
In 2013, the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami coalition injured around 3,600 people using petrol bombs, the prime minister said. Many more were injured in 2014 and 2015, she said.
”I don’t know what type of movement it was. If someone wants to stage a movement for upholding the rights of the people, they must engage the people. Instead [the BNP] attacked the people, killed them or encroached on their homes. They beat our leaders and activists and tortured them tremendously after arrests,” the Awami League chief said.
Video documentation of the people killed or injured and damaged vehicles in the fire attacks during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami’s movements was screened at the event.
The prime minister spoke to the families of the dead and to the injured.
Some of the family members of those killed or injured during the BNP-Jamaat movement recalled the days of horror they experienced.