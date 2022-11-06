No one should forget BNP-Jamaat’s arson attacks, says Hasina

No one should forget the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami’s arson atrocities across Bangladesh in 2013 and 2014, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“People who had burn injuries at that time, how are they doing? They nurtured dreams and aspirations but all of them were burnt and destroyed. I urge people not to forget that troubled time,” Hasina said at an event on the victims of the attacks organised by the Awami League on Sunday.

Families of the burn victims who died during BNP-Jamaat’s protest movement in 2013-15 and some victims injured in the attacks were present at the event. Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations and diplomats were also present.