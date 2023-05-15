Cyclone Mocha destroys thousands of homes, Rohingya shanties in Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha has battered the coastal areas of Cox’s Bazar, crushing thousands of homes under trees it uprooted and blowing away Rohingya shanties with wind of up to 147 kph during the landfall.

The authorities estimate 334,000 people have been affected by the storm as the peripheral effects of the powerful storm could be felt in the resort town, Teknaf Upazila, Saint Martin’s Island and other parts of the coastal district on Sunday morning.

The wind and rains intensified in the afternoon and brought devastation for over an hour after 4pm, damaging at least 12,500 homes, officials said.

The reports of destruction started coming after 5pm as the storm weakened into a land deep depression over Myanmar’s Sittwe.