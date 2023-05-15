Cyclone Mocha destroys thousands of homes, Rohingya shanties in Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha has battered the coastal areas of Cox’s Bazar, crushing thousands of homes under trees it uprooted and blowing away Rohingya shanties with wind of up to 147 kph during the landfall.
The authorities estimate 334,000 people have been affected by the storm as the peripheral effects of the powerful storm could be felt in the resort town, Teknaf Upazila, Saint Martin’s Island and other parts of the coastal district on Sunday morning.
The wind and rains intensified in the afternoon and brought devastation for over an hour after 4pm, damaging at least 12,500 homes, officials said.
The reports of destruction started coming after 5pm as the storm weakened into a land deep depression over Myanmar’s Sittwe.
The district authorities said mostly tin-made houses and mud huts were damaged by the storm. Shah Porir Dwip and St Martin’s islands suffered extensive damage.
No casualties were reported as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in the storm shelters.
Bibhishan Kanti Das, additional district magistrate and in-charge of a control room opened by the local authorities for the storm, said 10,469 homes were damaged partially and 1,022 huts were completely destroyed in the mainland.
Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran said the local representatives reported around 1,200 homes were damaged. Homes were damaged also in Shah Porir Dwip.
In the 33 refugee camps, thousands of shanties made of bamboo and tarpaulin were blown away, said Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of refugee relief and repatriation. Other structures belonging to several non-government organisations were also damaged.
“Some of the homes have been flattened. Some need repair. It’ll take some time to assess the damage,” he said.
Although the storm has stopped, heavy rains may trigger landslides in the hilly camps. “The volunteers are still on alert there,” said Shamsud Douza.