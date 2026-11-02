November 02, 2026

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Cyclone Murasu intensifies over Bay. When, where will it strike?

Four Bangladesh seaports have been asked to keep hoisting distant warning signal No. 2

Cyclone Murasu intensifies over Bay. When, where will it strike?

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 10:22 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 10:21 AM

Cyclone Murasu has gathered strength into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south-west Bay.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on Monday that at 3am the storm was 1,390km south-west of Chittagong Port, 1,350km from Cox’s Bazar, 1,245km from Mongla and 1,255km from Payra.

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The India Meteorological Department says the storm could hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, crossing it between 12am and 4am on Tuesday.

Maximum wind speed could reach 100-110kph, with gusts of up to 120kph.

BMD Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said sustained winds within 64km of the centre had touched 89kph, rising to 117kph in gusts.

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The sea is rough near the storm’s centre. Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been told to keep hoisting distant warning signal 2.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay have been asked to stay close to the coast and move with caution until further notice.

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