Temperature dips slightly, rain forecast near start of May

Temperatures have fallen slightly even as a heatwave sweeps through Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has also forecast a bit of relief from rain near the start of May.

On Saturday, the mercury hit 42.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, the second-highest temperature on record this summer. Dhaka logged 37.4 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the temperature had climbed to 42.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, with the mercury rising to 38.2 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.

“There may be rain from May 2,” said meteorologist Omar Faruk. “It may persist for a few days. Then, the temperature will drop.”