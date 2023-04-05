Court acquits 3 suspects charged over Atia Mahal raid in 2017

A court has acquitted three suspects in an anti-terrorism case filed over the raid at Atia Mahal in Sylhet’s South Surma.

Judge Muhammad Nurul Amin Biplob of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Sylhet announced the verdict on Wednesday.

The acquitted suspects are Jahirul Hoque Jashim, 29, from Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari, his wife Ms Arzina alias Razia Sultana, 21, and Md Hasan, 28.

All of them were present in court for the verdict. They were put on trial as suspected members of the banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahidin Bangladesh [JMB].

The suspects were acquitted as they were proven to have no connection with the Atia Mahal incident and were jailed in a Chattogram prison in a separate anti-terrorism case at that time, public prosecutor Muminur Rahman Titu said.