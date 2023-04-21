    বাংলা

    Light rain in parts of Dhaka after days of scorching heat

    Bangladesh generated a record 15,600 megawatts of electricity last week, but much of the country, especially rural areas, suffered hours of power outages

    Published : 21 April 2023, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 12:27 PM

    Brief showers in parts of Dhaka have eased the intense heat of the past few days that saw the temperature rising past 41 degrees Celsius.

    Rains were reported in Jatrabari, Paltan, Motijheel and Moghbazar areas around 5 pm on Friday.

    Bangladesh has experienced scorching heat in the past few days, leading to a surge in demand for electricity.

    Although Bangladesh generated a record 15,600 megawatts of electricity last week, much of the country, especially rural areas, suffered hours of power outages.

