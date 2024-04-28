    বাংলা

    3 die as truck hits motorcycle in Sylhet

    The motorcycle riders were going home from Sonasar

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 April 2024, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2024, 05:56 AM

    As many as three people have died after a truck rammed a motorcycle in Sylhet’s Jokiganj.

    The accident took place around 11:45pm on Saturday near a brickfield in Barothakuri village on the Sylhet-Jokiganj highway, said Yahia Al Mamun, additional police superintendent in Jokiganj Circle in Sylhet.

    The dead were identified as Delwar Hossain, 36, a trader in Kaliganj Bazar and a native of Barothakuri village, Redwan Hossain, 26, personal secretary to Upazila parishad Chairman Lokman Uddin Chowdhury and Md Manzur Hossain, 24, a trader in Sonasar Bazar.

    The three started for home from Sonasar riding a motorcycle on Saturday night, ASP Yahia said, citing locals. A truck hit their motorcycle when it reached the brickfield in Barothakuri village.

    “Locals rescued the three, who were critically injured, and took them to the Rabeya Khatun Chowdhury Hospital. The on-duty doctor declared Redwan and Manzur dead.”

    Another victim, Delwar Hossain, died while being taken to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the police officer said.

    Police were taking the necessary legal action over the incident, he said.

