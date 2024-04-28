3 die as truck hits motorcycle in Sylhet

As many as three people have died after a truck rammed a motorcycle in Sylhet’s Jokiganj.

The accident took place around 11:45pm on Saturday near a brickfield in Barothakuri village on the Sylhet-Jokiganj highway, said Yahia Al Mamun, additional police superintendent in Jokiganj Circle in Sylhet.

The dead were identified as Delwar Hossain, 36, a trader in Kaliganj Bazar and a native of Barothakuri village, Redwan Hossain, 26, personal secretary to Upazila parishad Chairman Lokman Uddin Chowdhury and Md Manzur Hossain, 24, a trader in Sonasar Bazar.