4 people die as they attempt to cross Akhaura rail bridge on foot

A train has run over two people attempting to cross the railway bridge in Akhaura in Brahmanbaria, while two others jumped to their death into the water.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday, when the victims were heading to the shrine of Kharampur Kella Shaheed, said Asadul Islam, chief of Akhaura Police Station.

The victims were trying to cross the Titas River’s bridge No. 2 when a Dhaka-Sylhet train hit them, he said.