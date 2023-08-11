4 people die as they attempt to cross Akhaura rail bridge on foot

A train has run over two people attempting to cross the railway bridge in Akhaura in Brahmanbaria, while two others jumped to their death into the water.
The incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday, when the victims were heading to the shrine of Kharampur Kella Shaheed, said Asadul Islam, chief of Akhaura Police Station.
The victims were trying to cross the Titas River’s bridge No. 2 when a Dhaka-Sylhet train hit them, he said.
The shrine holds an annual programme every year and this year’s event began on Thursday. Scores of people joined the programme by taking a journey on foot along the rail line, the police officer said.
A Parabat Express train sped towards them around 8 pm and ran over two people on the bridge No. 2. Several people also leapt into the water to save themselves.
Until Friday morning, the Fire Service and Civil Defence found two bodies in the water. The details of the victims were yet to be identified.