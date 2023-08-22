    বাংলা

    Police arrest suspect in murder of Cox's Bazar Awami League leader

    Saifuddin, a member of Cox's Bazar Municipal Awami League, was found dead at a residential hotel in the beach town on Monday

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondent
    Published : 22 August 2023, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 07:29 AM

    Police have arrested Ashraful Islam over his suspected ties to the murder of Saifuddin, the forest and environment affairs secretary of the Awami League's Cox's Bazar Municipal unit, who was found dead at a residential hotel in the coastal town.

    The law enforcers identified 18-year-old Ashraful after reviewing the hotel’s CCTV camera footage. He was subsequently apprehended in the city’s Pahartali Islampur area around 1:30 am on Tuesday.

    Ashraful is a resident of the Pahartali Islampur area in Cox’s Bazar Municipality Ward No. 7.

    Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint outside the Howaikang Police Outpost in Teknaf Upazila around 11:30 pm on Monday and later caught Ashraful during a search on a bus, authorities said.

    On Monday, police found the body of the Awami League leader with his arms tied with a waist belt in a room at Hotel Sunmoon. Another man, who was wearing a white panjabi and had a face mask on, had accompanied Saifuddin to the hotel.

    Saifuddin, 45, was a native of Ghonar Para in Cox’s Bazar town.

    “Three stab wounds and several injury marks were found on the victim’s body,” Cox’s Bazar Police Superintendent Md Mahfuzul Islam said.

    Police launched efforts to apprehend suspects in Saifuddin's murder after examining the CCTV camera footage from the hotel.

    Saifuddin and two others arrived at the hotel around 5:30 pm on Sunday, according to Rezaul Karim, the manager of Hotel Sunmoon. His friends learnt about his whereabouts on Monday.

    "He was found dead when the hotel authorities took his friends up to his room. The incident was immediately reported to the police,” Karim said.

    “Saifuddin often stayed at the hotel after booking rooms,” he added.

    The victim’s younger brother, Mohiuddin, said Saifuddin was not at home that night. His phone was also switched off.

    “My sister-in-law later informed his friends, who found his body at Hotel Sunmoon.”

