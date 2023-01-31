Bangladesh arrests two fugitives condemned to death for war crimes

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two fugitives who were handed the death sentence for committing crimes against humanity in Mymensingh during the Liberation War.

Nakib Hossain Adil and Mokhlesur Rahman Mukul were arrested in Ashulia's Dakkhinkhan on Monday, according to the agency. Further details will be provided at a press briefing later on Tuesday, said ANM Imran Khan, deputy director of the RAB's legal and media affairs wing.