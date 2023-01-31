    বাংলা

    Bangladesh arrests two fugitives condemned to death for war crimes

    Nakib Hossain Adil and Mokhlesur Rahman Mukul were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in Mymensingh during the Liberation War

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 05:33 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 05:33 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two fugitives who were handed the death sentence for committing crimes against humanity in Mymensingh during the Liberation War.

    Nakib Hossain Adil and Mokhlesur Rahman Mukul were arrested in Ashulia's Dakkhinkhan on Monday, according to the agency. Further details will be provided at a press briefing later on Tuesday, said ANM Imran Khan, deputy director of the RAB's legal and media affairs wing.

    On Jan 23, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced six people, including Mokhlesur and Adil, to death over a series of war crimes in Mymensingh's Trishal.

    The other convicts are Sayeedur Rahman Ratan, Sgamsul Haque Fakir, Nurul Haque Fakir and Sultan Mahmud Fakir. They are all on the run.

