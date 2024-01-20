Gas crisis may cause power cuts in some areas, ministry warns

After disruption in production at factories, the power, energy and mineral resources ministry has alerted citizens to possible electricity outages in some areas because of a gas crisis.

A notice on the ministry’s Facebook page on Saturday evening said a technical glitch has led to disruption in supply from a floating liquified natural gas or LNG terminal at Maheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar.

The shortage has caused disruption in power generation at some gas-run plants, the ministry said.

In this situation, some areas may experience power cuts for a very short time, it said and apologised for the inconvenience.