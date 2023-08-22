Students from 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for relaxed CGPA criteria

Students from seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have blocked the Nilkhet intersection, demanding that the authorities relax the CGPA criteria to raise the number of subjects for improvement tests in the next academic year to three.

The protesters gathered at the Mukti O Gonotontro Toron on the campus around 12:45 pm on Tuesday and marched to Nilkhet.

The students said the protests will continue until their demand is met.

Traffic halted from Azimpur to the Science Laboratory intersection because of the protests, causing immense suffering to commuters.