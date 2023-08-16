16 arrested over Awami League-Jamaat clash at Baitul Mukarram

Police have arrested 16 members of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir over clashes with Awami League workers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.
The Jamaat and Shibir activists gathered outside the mosque on Tuesday demanding that a funeral in absentia is held inside for their leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, a war crimes convict who died at a hospital in prison custody on Monday night.
As police arrived to stop them from gathering, they went inside, where Awami League supporters were holding a special prayer session for the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his death anniversary.
The Jamaat-Shibir activists clashed with the ruling party workers at the time.
Police detained several people over the incident.
Hayatul Islam, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said 16 of the detainees were arrested and named in a case along with 100-150 unidentified people over the incident.
They face charges related to attacking police and unlawful gathering.