16 arrested over Awami League-Jamaat clash at Baitul Mukarram

Police have arrested 16 members of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir over clashes with Awami League workers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

The Jamaat and Shibir activists gathered outside the mosque on Tuesday demanding that a funeral in absentia is held inside for their leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, a war crimes convict who died at a hospital in prison custody on Monday night.