Bangladesh Police arrest suspected member of banned militant group Ansar al-Islam

Police have arrested a suspected member of banned militant organisation Ansar al-Islam in Dhaka.

The arrested individual, identified as Abrar Hossain, 18, hails from Firingee Bazar in Chattogram City.

Police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit or ATU arrested him late in the night on Thursday night in the Shahbagh area of the capital.

Abrar is an accused in a case under anti-terrorism laws at Dhaka Railway Police Station, the ATU said in a press release on Friday.