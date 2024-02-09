Bangladesh Police arrest suspected member of banned militant group Ansar al-Islam

The man was smoking and loitering on the platform after entering the train station without a ticket, according to the authorities
Police have arrested a suspected member of banned militant organisation Ansar al-Islam in Dhaka.
The arrested individual, identified as Abrar Hossain, 18, hails from Firingee Bazar in Chattogram City.
Police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit or ATU arrested him late in the night on Thursday night in the Shahbagh area of the capital.
Abrar is an accused in a case under anti-terrorism laws at Dhaka Railway Police Station, the ATU said in a press release on Friday.
He and his accomplices have allegedly been conducting various activities online, promoting the establishment of a Khilafat state, according to the press release.
It added Abrar also worked as a liaison between top jailed militants and those outside.