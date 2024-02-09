    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Police arrest suspected member of banned militant group Ansar al-Islam

    Abrar Hossain, 18, worked as a liaison between top jailed militants and those outside, police say

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 03:22 PM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 03:22 PM

    Police have arrested a suspected member of banned militant organisation Ansar al-Islam in Dhaka.

    The arrested individual, identified as Abrar Hossain, 18, hails from Firingee Bazar in Chattogram City.

    Police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit or ATU arrested him late in the night on Thursday night in the Shahbagh area of the capital.

    Abrar is an accused in a case under anti-terrorism laws at Dhaka Railway Police Station, the ATU said in a press release on Friday.

    He and his accomplices have allegedly been conducting various activities online, promoting the establishment of a Khilafat state, according to the press release.

    It added Abrar also worked as a liaison between top jailed militants and those outside.

