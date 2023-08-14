Police rescue 34 Rohingya from traffickers in Cox's Bazar, arrest two

Police have rescued 34 Rohingya who were gathered at Cox's Bazar for trafficking and arrested two suspected traffickers.
Police conducted a raid at the Central Bus Terminal in Cox's Bazar at 8:30 pm on Sunday based on a tip-off, said Md Rafiqul Islam, chief of Cox's Bazar Central Police Station.
The arrestees were yet to be identified while the rescued group were all Rohingya, he said.
The Rohingya group included eight men, 10 women and 16 children living in different refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.
They were brought to Cox's Bazar on the way to Chattogram's Satkania, the OC said.
On Sunday night, police were informed that a gang of human traffickers had gathered some Rohingya at the Central Bus Terminal to traffic them out. When police raided the place, three to four suspects tried to flee.
Police gave chase and detained two suspects, they said.
They rescued 34 Rohingya scattered around the location.
"An organised gang of traffickers brought them there using different transports from the camps," Rafiqul said.
Police are preparing the necessary legal steps over the incident, the officer said.