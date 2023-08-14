Police rescue 34 Rohingya from traffickers in Cox's Bazar, arrest two

On Sunday night, police were informed that a gang of human traffickers had gathered some Rohingya at the Central Bus Terminal to traffic them out. When police raided the place, three to four suspects tried to flee.

Police gave chase and detained two suspects, they said.

They rescued 34 Rohingya scattered around the location.

"An organised gang of traffickers brought them there using different transports from the camps," Rafiqul said.

Police are preparing the necessary legal steps over the incident, the officer said.