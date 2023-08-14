    বাংলা

    Police rescue 34 Rohingya from traffickers in Cox's Bazar, arrest two

    The Rohingya group included 8 men, 10 women and 16 children living in different refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, according to police

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 August 2023, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2023, 08:19 AM

    Police have rescued 34 Rohingya who were gathered at Cox's Bazar for trafficking and arrested two suspected traffickers.

    Police conducted a raid at the Central Bus Terminal in Cox's Bazar at 8:30 pm on Sunday based on a tip-off, said Md Rafiqul Islam, chief of Cox's Bazar Central Police Station.

    The arrestees were yet to be identified while the rescued group were all Rohingya, he said.

    The Rohingya group included eight men, 10 women and 16 children living in different refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

    They were brought to Cox's Bazar on the way to Chattogram's Satkania, the OC said.

    On Sunday night, police were informed that a gang of human traffickers had gathered some Rohingya at the Central Bus Terminal to traffic them out. When police raided the place, three to four suspects tried to flee.

    Police gave chase and detained two suspects, they said.

    They rescued 34 Rohingya scattered around the location.

    "An organised gang of traffickers brought them there using different transports from the camps," Rafiqul said.

    Police are preparing the necessary legal steps over the incident, the officer said.

    RELATED STORIES
    US Congress delegation visits Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar
    US Congress delegation visits Rohingya camp
    The delegation includes Democratic Congressman Ed Case and Republican Congressman Richard McCormick
    Rohingya man beaten to death in Cox’s Bazar
    Rohingya man beaten to death in Cox’s Bazar
    ARSA militants killed the man after picking him up from his home, police say
    Five killed in turf war between Rohingya separatist groups in Cox's Bazar
    Five killed in Rohingya camp gunfight
    Clashes between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation roil the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya
    International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A A Khan KC
    ICC prosecutor in Cox’s Bazar
    Karim AA Khan KC will meet Rohingya refugees, who are expected to provide testimonies to support the genocide case against Myanmar

    Opinion

    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions
    Only left-handed people are in their right mind!
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain