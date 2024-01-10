    বাংলা

    PM Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 03:28 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 03:28 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as Bangladesh celebrates its founding father's homecoming from a Pakistani jail in 1972.

    On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned home to Dhaka through London and New Delhi 24 days after Bangladesh emerged a free nation by defeating the Pakistani armed forces in a nine-month war.

    Since then, Jan 10 has been observed as Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

    The day's celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag, along with the flag of the ruling Awami League at its headquarters in Dhanmondi and other party offices throughout the country.

    Hasina marked the occassion by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mural in Dhanmondi at 8 am on Wednesday. Later, she took part in a special prayer session.

    The Awami League chief then placed another wreath at her father's mural on behalf of her party.

    Her sister Sheikh Rehana and Awami League stalwarts, including Obaidul Quader, Matia Chowdhury, Amir Hossain Amu, Abdur Razzak and Jahangir Kabir Nanak accompanied her.

    Afterwards, leaders of the Chhatra League, Jubo League, Jubo Mohila League and other affiliates of the Awami League paid tribute to Bangabandhu.

