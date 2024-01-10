PM Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as Bangladesh celebrates its founding father's homecoming from a Pakistani jail in 1972.

On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned home to Dhaka through London and New Delhi 24 days after Bangladesh emerged a free nation by defeating the Pakistani armed forces in a nine-month war.

Since then, Jan 10 has been observed as Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

The day's celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag, along with the flag of the ruling Awami League at its headquarters in Dhanmondi and other party offices throughout the country.