US calls for 'credible', 'transparent' probe into poll-related violence in Bangladesh

The United States has condemned the various incidents of violence in Bangladesh both before and after the national elections, and called on the government to conduct a 'credible and transparent' investigation.

While calling for accountability for those involved in the violence, Washington also raised concerns about the arrest of numerous opposition leaders.

During a media briefing on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated that the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh were not "free and fair".

In the Jan 7 polls, the Awami League cruised to a fourth consecutive term, securing 223 of 299 seats amid a boycott by the BNP and its allies. Independent candidates, the majority of whom are leaders from the Awami League, won the second highest number of seats with 62.