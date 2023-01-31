    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to start construction of its first subway Thursday

    The government expects to complete the MRT Line-1 by 2026

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 01:11 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 01:11 PM

    The government is set to begin the construction of the country’s first underground railway after opening the metro rail to the public last month.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction of the MRT Line-1 on Thursday, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited, said on Tuesday.

    The inauguration ceremony will be held at 11 am in Purbachal Sector 4. DMTCL will construct the depot of the MRT Line-1 at Narayanganj’s Pitalganj.

    The government plans to complete the 31 km MRT Line-1 project by 2026.

    Japan’s Tokyu Construction Company and local company Max Infrastructure Limited will work on the project, which will be completed through 12 packages.

    Siddique said work in the CP-1 package focusing on land development in the depot area would begin after the inauguration.

    The 19.87 km stretch of the railway under the project will be below ground from the airport to Kamalapur via Kuril, Badda and Rampura, comprising 12 stations. The 11.36 km elevated section of the project will stretch from Notun Bazar to Purbachal via Kuril with nine stations along the way.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher