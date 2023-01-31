Bangladesh to start construction of its first subway Thursday

The government is set to begin the construction of the country’s first underground railway after opening the metro rail to the public last month.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction of the MRT Line-1 on Thursday, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited, said on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at 11 am in Purbachal Sector 4. DMTCL will construct the depot of the MRT Line-1 at Narayanganj’s Pitalganj.