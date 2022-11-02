Bangladesh may face another cyclone in Nov: Met Office

Another cyclone may strike Bangladesh in November, the Met Office said in its long-term climate outlook report, as the country tries to recover from the effects of Cyclone Sitrang, which left dozens of people dead just a month ago.

Two low-pressure systems may form over the Bay of Bengal this month and one of them is likely to turn into a cyclone, according to Md Azizur Rahman, a director of the Meteorological Department.

In October, Cyclone Sitrang left at least 26 people dead and thousands of homes damaged in the coastal areas.