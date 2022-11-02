Bangladesh may face another cyclone in Nov: Met Office

Another cyclone may strike Bangladesh in November, the Met Office said in its long-term climate outlook report, as the country tries to recover from the effects of Cyclone Sitrang, which left dozens of people dead just a month ago.
Two low-pressure systems may form over the Bay of Bengal this month and one of them is likely to turn into a cyclone, according to Md Azizur Rahman, a director of the Meteorological Department.
In October, Cyclone Sitrang left at least 26 people dead and thousands of homes damaged in the coastal areas.
The Met Office forecasts that temperature will fall gradually in November ahead of the upcoming winter season. The morning fog may be visible in the northern region and river basins.
Bangladesh experienced 42.49 percent more rain in October and witnessed heavy downpours influenced by Sitrang.
Bangladesh is prepared for any upcoming disaster, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said at the time, warning of another cyclone.