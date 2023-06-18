Boeing boosts 20 year outlook for planes due to narrowbody demand

US planemaker Boeing slightly raised its annual 20-year forecast for new jetliner deliveries, propelled by the strength of the narrowbody market fueled by demand from low-cost carriers.

Boeing expects airlines will need to buy 42,595 jets from now until 2042, up from 41,170 planes in its previous 20-year forecast last year.

The latest projection -- released on Sunday ahead of the Paris Airshow -- is still lower than the 43,610 new jets that were predicted as part of the market outlook in 2021, when Russian aircraft demand was factored in.

Boeing expects that narrowbody jets like its 737 MAX or the A320neo family made by European rival Airbus will dominate aircraft deliveries, with 32,420 single-aisle jets delivered through 2042.

That demand will be driven by low-cost carriers, which are slated to double the size of their current fleets, said Darren Hulst, Boeing's vice president of commercial marketing, during a briefing with reporters ahead of the report's release.