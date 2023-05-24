More tech investment needed to prevent aviation accidents: US safety board

The US needs to invest more in aviation safety technology solutions after a series of close-call runway incidents this year, the head of the US National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.

The NTSB is investigating six runway incursion events since January including some that could have been catastrophic.

Technology systems that help detect aircraft and ground vehicles at airports to prevent runway incursion are currently used at 43 US airports. That technology needs to be upgraded and all other commercial airports also need additional technology, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the NTSB, told reporters.

She was speaking after a five-hour meeting with industry, union, government and academic representatives on ways to address runway incursions.