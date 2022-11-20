‘Leave no land uncultivated’: How Bangladesh tries to ward off a food crisis

The projection for next year indicates Bangladesh, like the rest of the world, is staring at a food shortage next year as the conflict in Ukraine is dragging on with no sign of an armistice in sight, which in turn affected the supply chain and raised the prices of essentials across the globe.

The war has severely impacted the export of grains and soybean from Russia and Ukraine, the largest and second-largest countries in Europe respectively that have long been considered as a bread basket for the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself in the last few months spoke publicly about the effects of the global crisis on the Bangladesh economy and repeatedly asked citizens to boost food production by leaving no land uncultivated.

In response to the prime minister’s repeated warning, the Ministry of Agriculture initiated a major programme, which is to find uncultivated lands in every corner of the country and to determine what kind of food and grain can be cultivated on those lands.