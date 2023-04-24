China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states, after EU uproar over Ukraine comment

China respects the status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations, its foreign ministry said on Monday, after comments by its envoy to Paris triggered an uproar among European capitals.

Several EU foreign ministers had said earlier that comments by ambassador Lu Shaye - in which he appeared to question the sovereignty of Ukraine and other former Soviet states - were unacceptable and had asked Beijing to clarify its stance.

Asked about his position on whether Crimea was part of Ukraine or not, Lu said in an interview aired on French TV on Friday that historically it was part of Russia and had been offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

"These ex-USSR countries don't have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialise their sovereign status," Lu added.

Lu has earned himself a reputation as one of China's "wolf warrior" diplomats, so called for their hawkish and abrasive style.

His latest comments were "totally unacceptable", Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told reporters ahead of a Luxembourg meeting of EU foreign ministers. "I hope the bosses of this ambassador will make these things straight."

Several other EU ministers also called the comments unacceptable, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the three Baltic countries - all formerly part of the Soviet Union - would summon Chinese representatives to officially ask for clarification and check if its position had changed.

Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn called Lu's remarks a "blunder" and said efforts were being made to calm things down.