Qatar frees eight Indians months after dropping death sentences

Qatar has released eight Indian ex-naval officers after dropping their death sentences, India's foreign ministry said on Monday, crediting the Qatari emir for the decision more than 18 months after their arrest challenged diplomatic ties.

The men were charged with spying for Israel, according to sources, though India and Qatar did not confirm the charges. Their death sentence, handed down in October, was dropped in December.

India said seven of these officers have returned back to the country and some of the men told media on arrival in New Delhi that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "personal intervention" that helped free them.

New Delhi engaged in talks for months with Qatar after the men were arrested in August 2022 and the case challenged ties with Doha, a crucial natural gas supplier to India, one of the world's top energy importers.