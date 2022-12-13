UK sanctions Russian military commanders, Iranian businessmen

Britain on Tuesday said it had sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders implicated in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the production and supply of military drones used in the attacks.

On Monday, Ukraine said Russian missiles, artillery and drones had hammered targets in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Britain said Iranian-manufactured drones had played a central role in attacks on civilians, citing US information showing Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers, sending hundreds of drones to Russia.