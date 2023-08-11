Philippines says refurbishing grounded ship an option to strengthen hold on disputed shoal

The Philippines is looking at several options to strengthen its hold on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea including refurbishing a grounded and rusting warship it uses as a military outpost, a move that would likely anger Beijing.

"All courses of actions to prolong our stay there are being considered... one of them is refurbishment," Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, chief of the Philippine Western Command, said in joint news conference with the military chief, Romeo Brawner.

The Philippines intentionally grounded the World War Two-era warship Sierra Madre in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the Second Thomas Shoal, which lies within its exclusive economic zone, and rotates a handful of troops through the ship.

China has urged the Philippines to fulfill a "promise" to tow away the grounded vessel, but Manila denied striking any agreement to abandon the shoal, which it calls Ayungin.